The Golden Valley Police Department is seeking information regarding an early morning road rage incident March 5 on southbound Highway 100 in Golden Valley.
Police say the incident involved two vehicles at approximately 6:50 a.m. The driver of one of the suspect vehicle fired a single shot into the other vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect vehicle has been identified and police are trying to locate it. It is described as an older model black Chevrolet Trailblazer with silver trim around the bottom, wheels and bumpers. Police were able to access footage of the suspect vehicle the morning of the incident.
Any information on the incident, driver, or suspected vehicle should be reported to the department tipline, 763-512-2500, or via email at police@goldenvalleymn.gov. Officials say tipsters may remain anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.