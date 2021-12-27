BC30STwarrant.jpg

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a suspect and seized several guns and methamphetamine while serving a court order at a Brooklyn Center apartment. 

According to the Sheriff’s Office, members of the patrol division were serving a court order in Brooklyn Center when they encountered two uncooperative occupants.

Deputies were able to observe ammunition and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

After executing a search warrant for the apartment, officers seized four guns, several of which had their serial numbers removed, as well as a sound suppressor.

One suspect was arrested in the incident, and charged with felony drug offenses. Additional weapons violations charges are being investigated.

