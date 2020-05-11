There are 29 facilities that are currently testing for COVID-19, several of which are close to Sun Post communities. If exhibiting virus symptoms, consider these nearby options:
Hennepin Healthcare-Brooklyn Park clinic, 7650 Zane Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. Open weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Accepting any symptomatic patient by appointment. 612-873-6963.
M Health Fairview-Brooklyn Park clinic, 10000 Zane Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. Open seven days 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Accepting specific types of high-risk/employed patients by appointment. 1-855-324-7843.
North Memorial Health-Brooklyn Center clinic, 5615 Xerxes Ave. N., Suite D, Brooklyn Center. Open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Accepting specific types of high-risk/employed patients by appointment. 763-581-5630.
North Memorial Health-Golden Valley clinic, 8301 Golden Valley Road, Suite 100, Golden Valley. Open weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Accepting specific types of high-risk/employed patients by appointment. 763-581-5150.
North Memorial Health Specialty Center (drive-through testing), 3435 West Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale. Open weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or earlier depending on demand). Accepting any symptomatic patient, registration conducted via phone number provided at site.
North Memorial Health Hospital, 3300 Oakdale Ave. N., Robbinsdale. Open weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Accepting any symptomatic patient.
Northwest Family Clinic, 5700 Bottineau Blvd., Suite 100, Crystal. Open weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepting any symptomatic patient by appointment, drive-in or walk-in. 763-504-6500.
Park Nicollet-Plymouth clinic, 4155 County Road 101 N., Plymouth. Open weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Accepting any symptomatic patient by appointment. 952-993-2000 or healthpatrners.com/test
Park Nicollet-St. Louis Park clinic, 3800 Park Nicollet Blvd., St. Louis Park. Open weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Accepting any symptomatic patient by appointment. 952-993-2000 or healthpatrners.com/test
View the full list of sites at bit.ly/2A5Y4Sh.
The CARES Act requires that COVID-19 testing is covered without cost-sharing. This applies to all health insurance coverage in Minnesota. It is important to know that this applies to the test only, not office visits. Some insurance carriers have agreed to waive cost-sharing for in network visits associated with the COVID-19 test – it is important to check with your health insurance to find out what will be covered and what is in network.
The sites listed are conducting viral tests, which confirms a current infection, not whether someone had the virus previously.
-Compiled by Alaina Rooker
