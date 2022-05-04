Several city commissions in Brooklyn Park have openings this spring.

Openings exist in the city’s regular commissions, as well as the new Emerging Leaders youth commissions.

The following commissions have openings:

Regular commission openings

• Community Long-range Improvement Commission (one in East District, two in West District)

• Human Rights Commission (one in Central)

• Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission (one City At-large)

Emerging Leaders (ages 18-24, one-year terms, City At-large)

• Budget Advisory Commission (two)

• Human Rights Commission (one)

• Planning Commission (two)

• Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission (two)

Youth liaisons (ages 14-17, one-year terms, City At-large)

• Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission (two)

For more information or assistance with the Emerging Leader or youth liaison applications, contact Andrew Mua at andrew.mua@brooklynsallianceforyouth.org.

All residents of Brooklyn Park are eligible to participate. Applications are being accepted through May 23.

Applications are available on the city’s website at brooklynpark.org/commissions or at the City Hall customer service desk. Those interested may also call Marlene Kryder at 763-493-8001 or email marlene.kryder@brooklynpark.org to request an application.

