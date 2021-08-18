Incumbent Golden Valley City Councilmember Larry Fonnest will not run for reelection in November.
Gillian Rosenquist, the other Golden Valley incumbent councilmember whose seat is up in 2021, submitted her paperwork July 27 to be included on the Nov. 2 ballot.
The filing period ran July 27 through Aug. 10.
Six others have also filed:
• Loretta Arradondo, filed Aug. 10
• Joanie Clausen, filed July 27
• Andy Johnson, filed July 27
• Denise LaMere-Anderson, filed July 27
• Drew Peterson, filed July 27
• Orville Christian Satter, filed Aug. 6
Only the two seats currently held by Rosenquist and Fonnest will be filled in the November election.
Vote absentee
To receive an absentee ballot in Golden Valley, electors must complete an absentee ballot application.
Once the application is completed, signed and received, an absentee ballot will be mailed to the elector with instructions.
There are several ways to apply for an absentee ballot:
• Online at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us
• In-person at City Hall, 2nd floor, 7800 Golden Valley Road. City Hall is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• By mail, fax, or email – download the absentee ballot application and send the completed form by mail to the following address:
Hennepin County Elections,
PSL 012 - Government Center
300 South 6th St., Minneapolis, MN 55487
Applications may be faxed to 612-348-2151 or emailed to hc.vote@hennepin.us.
If unable to download the application, call 612-348-5151 to request that an absentee ballot application be sent.
