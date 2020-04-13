In this age of COVID-19 life disruptions, loss of jobs, and business shutdowns, the needs of the many have become evident.

Over the past three weeks, volunteers and organizers at Serenity Village Community Church in Crystal have made efforts to provide food to those who have needed it.

During their food distributions, more than 500 vehicles had been arriving at the church.

However, the traffic congestion and the difficulty in serving all the people at once was overwhelming and caused distribution organizers to consider and adopt a different approach.

Instead of serving the masses at once, organizers will require the public to schedule an appointment for distribution.

On its website, this stated: “During this season of social distancing and shelter in place, we will not be serving meals on Friday nights. Alternatively, we will be giving free groceries and hot meals via drive-thru pickup.”

Organizers ask that appointments be made. To participate in the food distribution, call 763-533-3929.

