Last week was a rainy, chilly chapter in Minnesota summer weather. Of course, it was enjoyed by some, like Robbinsdale photographer Bryan Frost. Frost captured this enchanting photo of the Crystal Lake fishing pier, cloaked in the early morning dew on Sept. 10.
“I woke up early on Thursday not expecting to go out shooting, but when I saw the fog I knew I had to,” said Frost.
He said he knew he would have to check out the pier the moment he began his adventure.
“I have always wanted to capture this spot, but my original intention was for a sunny morning,” he said. “I am glad to have this photo instead.”
Fall is just a few days away and officially begins with the autumnal equinox Sept. 22. The equinox is one of two moments per year when the sun is exactly above the equator, and day and night are of equal length. Expect peak fall colors in the neighborhood from late September to early October.
The Sun Post is always looking for photo submissions from its readers. Submit your snapshots of the people, places and happenings of your community to sun.post@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.