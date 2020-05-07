The Golden Valley Arts & Music Festival committee announced May 7 that it will not host its traditional one-day event Sept. 12. Instead, the committee is planning “a number of virtual and socially-distant activities” on the same day.
“Given the current situation the nation and world are facing with COVID-19, the festival planning committee has made the difficult decision to forego a large-scale gathering for the GVAMF in 2020,” wrote the committee in a statement. “We want the health and safety of our community to come first and foremost.”
While details have not been released, the committee promised another update by June 1.
The statement continued: “The GVAMF committee remains dedicated to bringing the community together to celebrate art, music and creativity that all ages can participate in. We look forward to fostering a sense of community more than ever in 2020.”
The festival is in its 17th year. Popular attractions include a morning parade, food and live entertainment, hands-on activities and demonstrations, and an expo of local businesses. The event is made possible by the Golden Valley Community Foundation.
