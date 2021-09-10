Sen. Scott Dibble has committed to donating $25 for every new donor to Avenues for Youth homeless shelter in September 2021.

“These young people need the support of a caring community, and one of the best ways is through a monthly donation to Avenues,” Dibble said.

With the earlier wave of COVID-19 related financial support running out, the shelter is looking to maintain financial stability during the ongoing pandemic.

“Avenues relies on donations from the public to operate, and things have been less predictable during the pandemic,” said Katherine Meerse, executive director of Avenues for Homeless Youth. “People often as me what can I do to help, and monthly giving is one of the best things you can possibly do for Avenues. A steady stream of income not only provides financial stability, but helps us to plan on how to best support young people.”

Avenues expects demand for emergency shelter and housing for youth to increase as the eviction moratorium ends and colder weather returns.

Avenues has locations at 1708 Oak Park Ave. N. in Minneapolis and 7210 76th Avenue N. in Brooklyn Park.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments