Matthew Saxe, a Crystal resident for the last 11 years, has brought his theatre company, Shadow Horse Theatre, to Crystal for performances that have taken place throughout the month of February.
His theatre company will be producing the classic Greek tragedy, “Medea,” in the version by the Roman writer and politician, Seneca, at Elision Playhouse in Crystal.
Elision Playhouse is located at 6105 42nd Ave. N., Crystal.
The performances are coming to an end at the end of February, with the show closing this weekend, Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29.
Shadow Horse Theatre returns with its first mainstage performance in three years to bring this Classical Roman tragedy based on Greek myths to life.
“Medea” is Seneca The Younger’s most recognized work based off Euripides’ original in Ancient Greek, and one of the greatest classical tragedies of all time.
The production is being directed by Shadow Horse company member/co-owner and executive producer, Matt Kelly.
Tickets are available at https://trimurl.co/FiJpxP.
The box office opens approximately an hour before show time, which is set at 7:30 p.m.
The show will run approximately 110 minutes with no intermission.
Info: Call the Elision Playhouse at 714-342-0539.
