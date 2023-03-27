Two students at Sandburg Middle School in Golden Valley have been officially charged with one felony count of possessing ammunition/pistol/assault weapon-under 18 years old, according to a news release from the Golden Valley Police Department.
According to the report, the two were “charged for their involvement in a Nov 11, 2022 firearm incident, where a student posted a Snapchat video of himself with a gun apparently inside a Sandburg Middle School bathroom.”
“Guns have no place in our schools, and these young men made a bad decision and are now facing felony weapon charges for their actions,” Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said. “We will continue to work closely with the Robbinsdale School District to ensure students and staff are safe at Sandburg.”
According to previous Sun Post reporting last November, families and law enforcement criticized the district for its delayed communication of three allegations of students bringing a weapon to district middle schools. In the case of one incident at Sandburg Middle School, “Robbinsdale School officials took five days before they notified our department, then refused to turn over the Snapchat video, stating we would need a search warrant even though the video wasn’t on school property but on a student cellphone and posted on Snapchat,” Green said.
At the time, Green called the delay in communication – specifically to police – a violation of state law. Green referenced Minn. Stat. section 121A.05, which requires “as soon as practicable” communication to organizations, including police, if a school receives a report of a student with an unlawful firearm.
This resulted in the Robbinsdale Board of Directors enacting three changes to the school district’s dangerous weapons policy. The changes were passed unanimously at a Dec. 5 Robbinsdale Schools Board of Directors business meeting. The changes include reporting of weapons incidents to the commissioner of education and law enforcement, and a definition of “dangerous weapon.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.