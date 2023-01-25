Family fun event “Fire & Ice” will return to the Sanborn Park ice rink 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. The rink is located at the 8.8-acre park near the intersection of 42nd and Chowen avenues north.

This is the fourth annual “Fire & Ice” event for the city. The event will feature ice skating, hot cocoa and live music by Night Life DJ.

