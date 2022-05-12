Church of the Sacred Heart’s annual “Treasure Hunt” rummage sale begins Thursday, May 12 and runs through the weekend in at the activity building, 4087 West Broadway, Robbinsdale.

The sale is an opportunity to purchase gently used clothing, household items, toys, seasonal items, collectibles and more. All proceeds go to the parish, school and charitable organizations.

Thursday, May 12 is a pre-sale event. To access the sale that day (from 2-6 p.m.), shoppers must pay a $5 entrance fee. Children attending the sale are free.

The sale will continue 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, May 13 without an admission fee.

The final day of the sale, Saturday, May 14, will be from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and items will be marked down via a bag sale. Filled bags will cost $5.

The event is sponsored by the Sacred Heart Council of Catholic Women.

