Registration costs for the 10K and 5K Run the Valley races will increase soon. The annual fundraiser for the Golden Valley Human Services Fund will be 7-11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at Brookview Park in Golden Valley.
Currently, the fee for a chip-timed race is $35, but it will increase to $40 March 16. On race day, registration will be $45.
Race T-shirts will be given to participants while supplies last. Water and post-race snacks will also be provided.
The 5K walk and kids fun run registration will remain $25 and $5, respectively, until the day of the race.
The event has also put out a call for volunteers, who attend for free. Visit bit.ly/2x8L8tn for more information.
To register for any of the events or view the race schedule, visit bit.ly/2PL5iQw. To avoid the online registration fees, sign up at Brookview Community Center, 316 Brookview Parkway S., Golden Valley.
