Robbinsdale city officials have been planning a multi-million dollar water treatment plant to replace the current, aging system. Next in the process is an open house for the public to review and comment on designs for the target location at 3648 Lee Ave. N. The open house will be 3-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the City Hall Sixth Corner Room, 4100 Lakeview Ave. N.
The city has designs for the public to review. Across all three renderings, the building has an industrial modern shape, with the familiar blue bird logo prominently displayed. Public Works Director and City Engineer Richard McCoy said that while the size of the proposed building is inflexible, the architectural elements can be shifted.
The main difference in a set of three published concept designs is a color accent on the exterior walls. The first option features slightly reflective metal tiles on two sides of a corner wall, as well as a small inset wall where the city logo will be displayed. The second opts for a more subtle natural wood on those points and the third is more vibrant, with a collage of bold blue metal tiles.
The plant was designed by city staff members and the consulting engineering firm AE2S. According to the city, the interior designs are not complete, but building layout, positioning, and exterior material options are complete.
After the open house, the designs will be discussed by the city council, which will give its final direction to the design team.
Year four of planning
The council ordered a feasibility study for a new plant in 2017 and reviewed the study in 2018. The city leaders considered the cost to repair the current three-site plant, build a new centralized plant and connect to the Minneapolis system. The report also recommended the decommissioning of the downtown water tower, which has become a subject for lengthier discussion, of which no formal action has been decided.
Rehabilitation of the existing plants was estimated at $19 million, with an additional $53,000 in upkeep through 2050. A new, centralized plant was estimated at $16 million with an additional $40,000 through 2050. This includes the demolition of the old plants, but not the addition of the softening system. Actual costs have risen considerably since the study. The city has listed the new plant on its capital improvement list for $13.3 million in 2020, and another $12.6 million in 2021.
The original site chosen by the city was north of the ballfield, but the council decided in August that the southern location would provide more space to more naturally screen the plant, especially if the city were to build water softening infrastructure.
“A building of the same size will look smaller on a bigger land footprint,” McCoy explained during the discussion.
There was some concern expressed by neighbors of the site, especially Lee Square residents. Moving forward, the city leaders committed to a greater focus on preserving the existing wooded area and green space on the lot.
Residents who cannot attend the open house may submit feedback to McCoy at rmccoy@ci.robbinsdale.mn.us. Read more about the proposed plant at robbinsdalemn.com/wtp.
