Liz Kinville and Mary Schoeb, fourth-grade teachers at the School of Engineering and Arts in Golden Valley, compiled a class recipe book as a way to connect with their students while in distance learning.
“We wanted our students to feel proud of their traditions, whether they are new favorites or generational traditions, food is something that we can use to connect to each other,” said Schoeb. “When someone is grieving, food is used to help comfort them. When we celebrate, we often have remarkable food traditions that hold so many memories.”
Students submitted recipes that highlighted their family traditions. Recipes included Pao de Queijo, Somalia bread, koalche, Czech vomacka soup and tamales, showcasing a variety of cuisines and cultures. The recipe books name, “KinScho,” reflects how the teachers refer to their class and is a mixture of their last names.
“This year, more than ever, it is so important we make connections with each other, said Principal Heather Hanson.
The recipe book can be found at bit.ly/KinScho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.