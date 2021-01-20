R-dale class recipe book

Liz Kinville and Mary Schoeb, fourth-grade teachers at the School of Engineering and Arts, wanted a fun way to connect with students during distance learning. The two compiled a class recipe book in which students shared recipes from different cultures and cuisines.

“We wanted our students to feel proud of their traditions, whether they are new favorites or generational traditions, food is something that we can use to connect to each other,” said Schoeb. “When someone is grieving, food is used to help comfort them. When we celebrate, we often have remarkable food traditions that hold so many memories.”

Students submitted recipes that highlighted their family traditions. Recipes included Pao de Queijo, Somalia bread, koalche, Czech vomacka soup and tamales, showcasing a variety of cuisines and cultures. The recipe books name, “KinScho,” reflects how the teachers refer to their class and is a mixture of their last names.

“This year, more than ever, it is so important we make connections with each other, said Principal Heather Hanson.

The recipe book can be found at bit.ly/KinScho.

