The City of Robbinsdale is accepting registrations for National Night Out block parties, which will occur Oct. 6. Due to COVID-19, block parties will not be visited by local public safety officials, sharing of food and drink is being discouraged and street closures may be prohibited. According to the sign-up form, city officials are in the process of identifying a complete list of guidelines for parties in light of COVID-19.
Night to Unite/National Night Out is typically the first Tuesday of August, but was postponed to Oct. 6 due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The event typically features block parties to allow residents to get to know each other, share a meal, and participate in activities.
Since the postponement, other cities, including New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley, have opted out of this year’s festivities.
In lieu of in-person festivities, Crystal police and public works and West Metro Fire-Rescue have organized a drive-through event on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Residents are welcome to watch and wave as city and fire vehicles pass by. More details will be available on the event hosts’ social media channels as the event draws near.
Golden Valley is also suggesting making a food or school supply donation to PRISM in lieu of hosting a party. The city reported it plans to host virtual events Oct. 6; visit goldenvalleymn.gov for more information.
