The Robbinsdale Police Department responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday evening and later learned it was also the site of a shooting incident. At approximately 11:18 p.m. police arrived on the 3700 block of Quail Avenue North to investigate reports of a passenger vehicle that struck a tree.

The officers were then updated that multiple gun shots had been reported by a party on the same block, and witnesses had observed unknown individuals fleeing on foot.

The passengers in the vehicle were located and one was transported to an area hospital for non-gunshot injuries. Officers determined the vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

No arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation.

