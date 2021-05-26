On May 14, Gov. Tim Walz lifted the mask mandate in accordance with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stating that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask.

The CDC hasn’t provided clear guidance for schools. The Minnesota Department of Education is requiring schools to continue to follow Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan, which requires masks in school.

The guidelines will remain through the end of the school year. Everyone inside school buildings, on a school bus or at indoor events must wear a mask. Masks are no longer required outdoors, including recess or outdoor events with less than 500 people. Masks are required at events with more than 500 people, such as graduation ceremonies.

Information: rdale.org

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments