On Feb. 17, Gov. Tim Walz announced updates to Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan. School districts are now able to bring secondary students back to buildings at the same time in a hybrid or full in-person learning model, beginning Feb. 22. Robbinsdale Schools have the required safety protocols and additional mitigation strategies in place.
Robbinsdale Schools will continue its current plan to transition middle school students to hybrid learning at 50% capacity, according to a letter sent to district families. Sixth-grade students and fifth-grade students at FAIR School Crystal will transition Monday, March 1. Seventh- and eighth-grade students will transition Monday, March 15.
Ninth-grade students will return to school for orientation Thursday, March 25. All high school students will transition to hybrid learning Tuesday, April 6.
Due to the governor's update, high school administrators and staff members will evaluate any changes to the current transition plan. High school administrators will share feedback with the district’s Incident Command Team. The district will then notify families if there will be adjustments to the plan.
A virtual information session will be 6:00-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 18. Parents can provide feedback and learn about procedures and instructional models to transition students into hybrid learning. For those interested in attending, email Debbie_Fitzsimmons@rdale.org.
