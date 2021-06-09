Robbinsdale Area Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals are provided free of charge to children up to 18 years old. Meals are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis as follows:
Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Ave. N, Plymouth - June 14-July 30, breakfast 8:30-9 a.m., lunch 12:30-1 p.m.
Plymouth Middle School, 10011 36th Ave. N., Plymouth - June 14-Aug. 20, breakfast 8:30-9 a.m., five-day distribution 9:30-11:30 a.m., all programs grab and go lunch (cafeteria and exit) 12:15-12:45 p.m.
Northport Elementary, 5421 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center - June 14-June 25 and July 12-July 30, breakfast 7:45-8:15 a.m., lunch 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Sonnesyn Elementary, 3421 Boone Ave. N., New Hope - June 14-Aug. 20, breakfast 7:45-8:15 a.m., TS lunch 10:15-11:15 a.m., AC lunch 11:15-11:45 a.m.
Noble Elementary, 2601 Noble Ave. N., Golden Valley - June 14-July 30, breakfast 7:45-8:15 a.m., TS lunch 10:45-11:15 a.m., ESY lunch 11:15-11:45 a.m.
Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion, 8808 Medicine Lake Rd., New Hope - June 14-Aug. 20, breakfast 7:45-8:15 a.m., TS lunch 10:15-11:15 a.m., AC lunch 11:15-11:45 a.m.
Crystal Learning Center, 305 Willow Bend, Crystal - July 12-July 30, breakfast 8:45-9:15 a.m. Satellite, lunch 11:15-11:45 a.m.
New Hope Learning Center, 8301 47th Ave. N. New Hope - July 12-July 30, breakfast 9-9:30 a.m., lunch 10:30-11 a.m.
Info: rdale.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.