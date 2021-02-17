The Robbinsdale Area Schools Board voted 5-2 to change school start times at the Dec. 7 meeting. The board passed the option requiring 123 bus routes, with $53,000 in potential annual spending. Generally, the elementary school time will be 7:45 a.m. to 2:05 p.m., middle school 9:20 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. and high school 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

The board is still determining which school year the change should be made. A school start time panel discussion was hosted virtually Feb. 4. The community was invited to hear from representatives of other districts that changed school start times. Participating districts included Anoka-Hennepin, Edina, St. Louis Park and St. Paul. The panel discussion recording can be found at rdale.org/discover/school-start-times.

The district developed a steering committee to make recommendations to the board. Part of this work includes a parent and community engagement subcommittee. For those interested in joining the subcommittee, people can fill out the form found at rdale.org/discover/school-start-times. The subcommittee will meet virtually 6-7:30 p.m., Feb. 17, March 10, 17 and 23.

