Robbinsdale Area Schools is featured in the Spring 2020 edition of EdTech Magazine. In the article titled “How Wi-Fi 6 Is Helping Schools Stay Connected,” the district is identified as one of the early adopters of Wi-Fi 6.
As school districts implement a distance learning model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be imperative that current systems support the possibility of new ways of learning.
“We don’t want our infrastructure to be a barrier to learning,” said Joel Mehring, assistant director of technology for the district. “We want our infrastructure to be able to handle the unknown.”
Also known as 802.11az, Wi-Fi 6 is the newest standard in wireless networking. Wi-Fi 6 is being utilized by several school districts across the country as it provides improved performance and ensures optimal connectivity. As wireless use continues to grow, it places additional pressure on existing networks.
Last summer, the district installed over 900 new access points across 15 buildings as a part of an ongoing Wi-Fi 6 update throughout the district. As a part of this ongoing project, the district has plans to upgrade three additional sites this summer.
Read the full article at https://bit.ly/3bH84yL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.