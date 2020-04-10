Robbinsdale Area Schools is featured in the Spring 2020 edition of EdTech Magazine. In the article titled “How Wi-Fi 6 Is Helping Schools Stay Connected,” the district is identified as one of the early adopters of Wi-Fi 6.

As school districts implement a distance learning model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be imperative that current systems support the possibility of new ways of learning.

“We don’t want our infrastructure to be a barrier to learning,” said Joel Mehring, assistant director of technology for the district. “We want our infrastructure to be able to handle the unknown.”

Also known as 802.11az, Wi-Fi 6 is the newest standard in wireless networking. Wi-Fi 6 is being utilized by several school districts across the country as it provides improved performance and ensures optimal connectivity. As wireless use continues to grow, it places additional pressure on existing networks.

Last summer, the district installed over 900 new access points across 15 buildings as a part of an ongoing Wi-Fi 6 update throughout the district. As a part of this ongoing project, the district has plans to upgrade three additional sites this summer.

