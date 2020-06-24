Robbinsdale Area Schools Nutrition Services is extending its free meal program through the summer. Meals are available to all aged 18 and younger from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

There are two pick-up locations: Robbinsdale Cooper High School, 8230 47th Ave. N., New Hope, and Northport Elementary School, 421 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center. Participants may pick up meals at either site.

Participants will receive multiple meals on a single distribution day. Two breakfasts and two lunches can be picked up Monday and Wednesday and three breakfasts and three lunches can be picked up Friday. Distribution days have been spaced out in an effort to lessen exposure to staff and the public. Meals are grab-and-go style, with some preparation and heating instructions accessible online.

More food resources are available at bit.ly/rdalefoodresources.

