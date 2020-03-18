Robbinsdale Area Schools will have meals available for children from Wednesday, March 18, to Friday, March 27, at four school sites in the district.
Pick up sites include:
- Cooper High School (8230 47th Ave N, New Hope, MN 55428)
- Sandburg Middle School (2400 Sandburg Ln, Golden Valley, MN 55427)
- Robbinsdale Middle School (3730 Toledo Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN 55422)
- Northport Elementary (5421 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429)
Two meals will be provided per day, both breakfast and lunch.
Meals will be available to children 10 a.m. to noon per day. Parents/guardians and students will be able to pick up both breakfast and lunch during this time.
All meals will be “grab and go” bagged meals, for pick up only in a drive-up/walk-up manner.
Children under 18 will be served at no cost.
Food will be available near the main entrance, look for a blue canopy. Walk-ups will be serviced in a space at least six (6) feet away from the canopies.
Meals will be served one at a time.
Provided meals will follow current USDA guidelines.
Parents/guardians can call with any questions or concerns at 763-504-8049. Additional information can be found on the Nutrition Services page on the district’s website.
