Robbinsdale Area School District is accepting nominations for the 2020-21 teacher and education assistant of the year until Thursday, Dec. 31.

Nominations can be made online at the Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers’ website, rftonline.org. Students, parents, administrators, colleagues and community members can nominate an educator. Self-nominations are also accepted.

Teachers need to have taught in Minnesota for three years to be eligible for the award. A panel of teachers, education assistants and a school board member will review the submissions and determine the winners.

“In what has been one of the most challenging years for many of us, this recognition gives us one way to celebrate and honor educators in our district,” said Peter Eckhoff, president of the federation. “The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified how much they matter, and shown how much they care about the success and well-being of students.”

