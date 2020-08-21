Robbinsdale School Board approves distance learning model for fall

The Robbinsdale School Board on Aug. 10 unanimously approved “distance learning plus” as the base learning model for the coming school year. The plan will be implemented at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
It was a crisis response when schools started distance learning in the spring, said Interim Superintendent Stephanie Burrage. Now, district officials can look at what will work best. Families and students told administrators they need support, access points and connections to teachers, she said.
“We need to make sure that we can meet our families at their needs,” Burrage said.
Based on feedback from families, it can’t be just a straight distance learning model, she said, noting that there needs to be student support. The plan would incorporate support centers where students can get access to mental health, academic and technology support.
Safe learning models
In addition to distance learning, the district has two models, hybrid learning and in-person learning. Movement between the models is determined in consultation with local health officials, the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education, Burrage said.
Families also have the option for a full-time, at-home learning model. The first registration period is through Aug. 25. Elementary students can opt in or out of this model at the quarter break. High school students can opt in or out at the semester break.
The hybrid learning model will be implemented when the COVID-19 transmission rate is between high and low in the community, according to the district’s website. Students in this model will rotate attendance so no more than 50% of the school population is in the building.
The in-person learning model will be implemented when COVID-19 transmission rates are low in the community and students can safely attend school, according to information on the district’s website. Students in this model will learn in a traditional way with additional safety measures. Students are grouped with the same staff members all day for elementary students and as much as possible for older students.
Burrage presented the district’s timeline until the start of the school year.
Aug. 11-12: District and building administration continued to work on a framework for the safe learning plan.
Aug. 13-21: Principals and staff will work on school specifics for the safe learning plan.
The week of Aug. 24: The plan will be refined and school principals will host virtual meetings for families to ask questions and give their input.
Aug. 31: The safe learning plan will be posted to the district’s website.
Aug. 31-Sept. 4: Virtual back-to-school open houses will be hosted.
September: District officials will review county and local health data to determine continuation or a shift in the learning model for October.
Boardmember Sherry Tyrrell noted that the plan is very fluid and that the district will adapt as we go.
Several board members shared concerns about the distance learning model.
Boardmember Michael Herring said he doesn’t see equity in the plan and won’t until children are back in the classroom. Children with lower socio-economic status won’t have equal access to supports they need at home, he said. He said he is also concerned about teachers’ health.
When the pandemic began, it exposed inequalities in society, which will cause children to fall more behind, Boardmember Sam Sant said. Once children are back in the classroom, there will be work to get students caught up.
“This won’t please 100% of people, but the district is moving forward with the health and safety of everyone involved in mind,” said Board Chair David Boone.
“We want our students in front of us and we are missing our students,” Burrage said, adding the district officials will continually look at the timeline and regularly monitor the health data.
