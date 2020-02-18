Tracey Robinson, certified resident assessment coordinator and clinical reimbursement supervisor at Sholom, received an Influential award from the American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing.
The award honors Robinson for “actions that advocate for or affect change, either internally or externally, for the long-term and post-acute field.” She will receive her award at the association’s annual conference April 15-17 in Atlanta.
“I feel honored to receive this award,” Robinson said. “Senior care has been my passion for more than 30 years, beginning with a part-time job as a nursing assistant at the age of 16. Since then, I have seen so many improvements in senior care. Today, it is more resident-centered than ever.”
Sholom Chief Executive Officer Barbara Klick said, “Tracey embodies the culture of Sholom and works every day to improve the quality of care we provide those who use our services. We are fortunate to have her as part of our team.”
Robinson, a Robbinsdale resident, has been with Sholom since 2016. Sholom operates campuses in St. Louis Park and St. Paul.
Info: sholom.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.