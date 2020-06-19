The Robbinsdale Human Rights Commission will present a community forum on race and equity issues 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Due to COVID-19 constraints, the event will be viewable online at ccxmedia.org. The forum will also be broadcast live to residents with cable television on channel 16.
Topics at the forum will include police-community interaction and how the commission plans to address or fix them, and to introduce the commission to those who might not understand their role.
The forum was requested by Mayor Regan Murphy after the events surrounding the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It will feature a panel of speakers and be moderated by Lissa Jones, host of KMOJ Radio’s “Urban Agenda.” Jones has been speaking with members of the community to better understand the community’s concerns in regard to race.
While the commission has taken up the task, planning the forum in 13 days, it has also expressed to the city that the forum must be the first of a series of long-term efforts. The commission also hopes to create “measurable goals” from the project.
The forum will also be available for replay online.
