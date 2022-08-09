Police and fire officials will meet the public 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at the intersection of Hubbard and 41st avenues north in Robbinsdale.

Activities include exploring fire engines, demonstrations of automobile extrication, displays from police officers and SWAT professionals, food and more.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments