The Robbinsdale Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop event 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at North Memorial, 3300 Oakdale Ave., Robbinsdale. The event will be in the Ridgeview, Lakeshore and Pinecrest rooms.
Coffee with a Cop is part of a national program that allows residents to ask questions, share concerns and get to know officers from their local police department.
For more information, call the department at 763-531-1220.
