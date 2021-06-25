The Robbinsdale Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop event 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at North Memorial, 3300 Oakdale Ave., Robbinsdale. The event will be in the Ridgeview, Lakeshore and Pinecrest rooms.

Coffee with a Cop is part of a national program that allows residents to ask questions, share concerns and get to know officers from their local police department.

For more information, call the department at 763-531-1220.

