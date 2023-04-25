robbinsdalewatertower.JPG
Sun file photo

The city of Robbinsdale is authorizing new technology for its police department. At the April 18 Robbinsdale City Council meeting, staff laid out the plan for drones, asking the Council to accept already-received public input. There was no further action the council took. Per agenda documents, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles are flying devices with equipment “designed for gathering information through imaging, recording, or any other means.”

These drones could be used by authorized pilots working for Robbinsdale Police Department. Potentially, the Fire Department, Engineering Department, Public Works Departments and other city units could use the devices as well.

