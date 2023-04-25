The city of Robbinsdale is authorizing new technology for its police department. At the April 18 Robbinsdale City Council meeting, staff laid out the plan for drones, asking the Council to accept already-received public input. There was no further action the council took. Per agenda documents, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles are flying devices with equipment “designed for gathering information through imaging, recording, or any other means.”
These drones could be used by authorized pilots working for Robbinsdale Police Department. Potentially, the Fire Department, Engineering Department, Public Works Departments and other city units could use the devices as well.
The council was not unanimous in its approval of the use of drones. Councilmember Aaron Wagner did not support the program, suggesting it would violate the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Councilmember Regan Murphy was in favor of the new tech. At the meeting, Murphy said he believed there were “enough safeguards to allow the program to start.”
Councilmember Sheila Webb asked how the city would deal with people using the technology inappropriately.
City Manager Tim Sandvik told the Council if a staff member were to break the laws regarding drone usage, they would be dealt with the same way city management would handle any other broken law.
The police are legally obligated to document all usage of drones. Agenda documents state that the UAV could not be used as a weapon to target a specific person or group based on characteristics like race, ethnicity or religion, to conduct random surveillance, or to conduct personal business.
