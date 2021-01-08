The Minnesota Bureau for Criminal Apprehension is in charge of the investigation of the shooting death of a man Friday morning by Robbinsdale Police.
According to a release from Police Chief Patrick Foley, just before 11 a.m., Robbinsdale officers were attempting a traffic stop on a vehicle in which the registered owner had an active felony warrant for their arrest.
The vehicle was disabled after a short pursuit and officers blocked the vehicle in. The adult male exited the vehicle armed with a knife and failed to obey commands to drop the knife, according to the release. The officers’ attempts to use a stun gun were unsuccessful.
The man continued to charge officers with the knife and an officer shot the man, according to the release. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.
