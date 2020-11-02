Robbinsdale Police are investigating a Halloween personal injury crash where a juvenile male was struck while he was trick-or-treating.
Officer responded around 8:40 p.m. along the 3600 block of Abbot Avenue North. Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Communications provided information that a person had been struck by a vehicle.
Responding officers located the victim and learned he was exiting a vehicle to trick-or-treat when he was struck. Officers spoke to several witnesses and learned the striking vehicle immediately fled the scene. The vehicle was described as possibly a black sports car, either a Maserati or of similar profile. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
There have been no arrests made in connection to this incident. The department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 763-531-1220.
