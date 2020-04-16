Hospitalist Physician Assistant Delaney Lundeen has been chosen as the 2020 Mentor of the Year by the Minnesota Academy of PAs. Lundeen practices at Voyage Healthcare in Robbinsdale.
“Delaney not only exemplifies outstanding commitment and care to the patients she serves; she has also served this organization [MAPA] in more ways than I can describe,” said mentee Amber Ignaszewski. Ignaszewski was matched with Lundeen while in school at the University of Minnesota, and worked with Lundeen to apply for a program at Lundeen’s alma mater, A. T. Still University, where she was recently accepted.
“She listened to my concerns, she validated my feelings, and encouraged me every step of the way–all qualities of an exemplary PA,” Ignaszewski. “I have so much gratitude for the MAPA mentorship program and especially for Delaney and her commitment of service to those around her. She went above and beyond as a mentor and I know this work-ethic carries through in her practice.”
