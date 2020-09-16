The City of Robbinsdale is asking for feedback to help prepare for a Wednesday, Sept. 23, open-air discussion on racial equity at Lakeview Terrace Park, 3769 Crystal Lake Boulevard. The discussion, and call for feedback, is open to residents as well as neighbors in nearby cities.
The city’s Human Rights Commission is leading an ongoing effort to bringer greater awareness to the realities of race in the city. This includes, but is not limited to, policing by the local department, racially restrictive covenants and the city’s crime-free housing ordinance.
The commission wants to hear stories and feedback from the community to identify its future priorities. In an effort to make potentially difficult conversations easier to share, several options are available. Feedback may be left in any form, creative or to the point, via email, phone or survey. If respondents want to share their experience directly with someone one-on-one or in a group setting, they may request that via phone at 763-233-5660. They may also share their thoughts in a voicemail to that number, or in a written format to story@robbinsdalemn.com. Voice recording clips may be attached to the email.
A survey is also available at robbinsdalemn.com/speakyourpeace. The survey will ask the guiding questions that the commission wants to know most:
• What is the most important human rights issue in Robbinsdale right now?
• What steps can Robbinsdale take to be more equitable?
• Can you tell us about your experience with racism in Robbinsdale?
Residents of Robbinsdale, Minneapolis, Crystal, New Hope, Golden Valley, Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park are encouraged to offer their feedback. Others are also welcome to share any relevant insight they have about race relations in Robbinsdale.
Responses will be compiled and priorities will be identified in time for the event at Lakeview Terrace Park (on the south shore of Crystal Lake, near the big ballfields across Highway 81 from Hy-Vee). The event will begin at 6:30 p.m., and will include an opportunity to refine and discuss the commission’s findings.
For more information, visit robbinsdalemn.com/speakyourpiece
