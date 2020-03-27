In support of the health and safety of taxpayers and the Hennepin County staff members, the Open Book meeting scheduled for Monday, April 27, in Robbinsdale has been canceled.

Hennepin County appraisers are conducting virtual valuation and classification reviews with no face-to-face contact. Call the assessor’s office at 763-531-1256 to schedule a conversation regarding a property.

Those wishing to discuss concerns and share information about a property’s assessment should call or send an email to joshua.whitney@hennepin.us prior to May 20. For valuation and property sale information, visit the county website at hennepin.us.

Appeals to the Hennepin County Board of Appeal and Equalization can be started by calling 612-348-7050 or e-mailing countyvalueappeal@hennepin.us. The deadline to appeal is May 20.

