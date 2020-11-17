Erik Paul Eggleston, 38, of Robbinsdale, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing 29-year old Nigar Mammadzada Nov. 12 in Crystal.
The shooting took place at Mammadzada’s home on the 3500 block of Welcome Avenue.
Crystal Police officers were called to the residence around 4:45 p.m., according to the criminal complaint in the case.
Eggleston is currently being held at the Hennepin County Jail and was expected to make his first district court appearance Tuesday, Nov. 17.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Mammadzada died of multiple gunshots. The county attorney’s office said Eggleston was charged late Monday while he was in custody for a bench warrant on an unrelated case.
In a release, the attorney’s office wrote, “Mammadzada dropped off the baby girl she had with Eggleston at a babysitter’s and dropped off her mother at her job on the morning of Nov. 12. She then returned to her Crystal home in the 3500 block of Welcome Avenue where she had set up her home office in the basement. When her mother returned to Mammadzada’s home in the late afternoon, she found her daughter on the floor near her desk dead from what the Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined was two shotgun wounds. The woman’s mother immediately told police she suspected Eggleston. She told police that he had the code to get into the attached garage, that her daughter had broken up with him and that the previous evening he had been over to spend time with their child as Mammadzada was getting ready to go out with another man and he seemed jealous,” the complaint states.
The attorneys office states that later that night, around 9 p.m., Eggleston was found bleeding from cuts at a friend’s house in Oak Grove in northern Anoka County.
Eggleston was treated at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and it appeared the injuries were a suicide attempt.
After obtaining a search warrant for a car that was parked in the driveway of the Oak Grove home, officers found that it was on loan to Mammadzada from a dealership. Inside a shotgun was found with what appeared to be blood on the barrel. Several shotgun shells were also found.
According to the criminal complaint against Eggleston, it was discovered that he had borrowed a friend’s car. That car was found just down the street from Mammadzada’s home.
Crystal Chief Deputy Brian Hubbard said the case against Eggleston came together with the cooperation of investigators and officers.
“The Crystal Police Department appreciates the tireless work of the officers and investigators in bringing this incident to quick conclusion,” Hubbard stated in a release. “We also appreciate the assistance of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office in investigating this incident.”
Hubbard added, “We also would like to take this opportunity to encourage those who may be the victim of domestic violence to reach out for help. Call 911 or a domestic violence program, such as Cornerstone, so that you do not suffer in silence.”
Cornerstone’s phone number is 952-884-0376 and the 24-hour crisis line is 952-884-0330.
