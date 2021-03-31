A fourth-grade team from Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion and a sixth-grade team from Plymouth Middle School represented Robbinsdale Area Schools at the virtual state First Lego League tournament.
The fourth-grade team, The Winning Guinea Pigs, with members Mattias Weidner, Tyler Hassis, Charlie Knudson and Xavier Emerson, earned two first-place awards for a top score in robot performance and for top robot design.
The sixth-grade team, LEGO Lag, with members Soren Weidner, Tyler Knudson and Anders Hassis, earned the Rising All-Star Award, which recognizes their future potential.
According to the award entry, “This trio had a solid robot design and did a great job working together to solve any problems that came their way. Their teamwork is sure to bring them success in the future.”
This was the fourth-grade team’s first Lego League competition. The sixth-grade team had previously competed.
“As a mom, I was really proud they all persevered even during a challenging year,” said Britta Weidner, Mattias and Soren’s mom, who is also an education assistant at Plymouth Middle School.
The First Lego League includes a season that starts in the fall and ends with the February tournament. According to Weidner there is also a research component. The fourth-graders researched ways for those who are deaf and hard of hearing to be more engaged in athletics. The students interviewed Gov. Tim Walz’s American Sign Language interpreter Nic Zapko.
To learn more about the First Lego League, visit hightechkids.org/fll-overview.
