Robbinsdale Interim Superintendent Stephanie Burrage accepted the position of deputy commissioner of education with the Minnesota Department of Education, according to a message to Robbinsdale families.
Heather Mueller, the Minnesota Department of Education’s incoming education commissioner appointed Burrage. As the deputy commissioner, Burrage will have direct oversight of human resources, government relations and policy and the newly created Center for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion.
Burrage accepted the appointment so she can begin to change systems at the state level that will have an impact on the local level. In her new role, she will be able to continue to advocate for students, families and staff, she said.
According to Burrage, it wasn’t an easy decision to leave Robbinsdale Area Schools. She is still one of the biggest champions of District 281 and a proud resident of Robbinsdale, she said.
“I know firsthand what educational needs exist and will be sure that I will keep students first to ensure that every child in Minnesota receives a high-quality education --no matter their race, ethnicity, zip code or socio-economic background,” Burrage said.
Burrage will continue in her role as interim superintendent through the end of her contract and will help with the transition of the new superintendent.
