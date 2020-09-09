The Robbinsdale Human Rights Commission will host a conversation on race equity awareness at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Lakeview Terrace Park Pavilion, on the south shore of Crystal Lake near the big ballfields across County Road 81 from Hy-Vee.
Community members are asked to share at the event. If so, participants can connect via:
- voice audio - leave a voicemail at 763-233-5660 or email a voice message.
- email/write it/make it a poem - send to story@robbinsdalemn.com.
- tell someone one-on-one - leave a voicemail or email and someone will contact you.
- discuss in a group setting - leave a voicemail or email and someone will contact you.
- fill out a survey at robbinsdalemn.com/about/about-robbinsdale/racial-equity. Responses are anonymous. If a follow-up is needed, leave a voicemail or email.
Organizers want to know:
- What is the most important human rights issue in Robbinsdale right now?
- What steps can Robbinsdale take to be more equitable?
- Can you tell us about your experience with racism in Robbinsdale?
This summer, the commission has had discussions on race and equity as they relate to policing, learned about the historic impact of racial covenants and is studying whether the city’s crime-free rental housing ordinance has inequitable impacts. The commission has heard that community members and visitors experience Robbinsdale differently based on race and want to hear your stories.
Info: robbinsdalemn.com/about/about-robbinsdale/racial-equity
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.