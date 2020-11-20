New or gently used winter coats and heavy jackets are being collected through Dec. 4 at Robbinsdale City Hall. The goal is to collect 500 coats. The coats will be distributed to the homeless and others that need them in the Twin Cities metro area by the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center.

Community members can drop off coats of all sizes 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall, 4100 Lakeview Ave. N.; or 5-10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at the Robbinsdale Community Gyms and Fitness Center, 3730 Toledo Ave. N.

Info: 763-537-4534

