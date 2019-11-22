Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound West PI adapted soccer is headed back to the state tournament Nov. 22-23, at Stillwater High School.
The Robins earned the top seed out of the North Division, and they play Rochester, the fourth team out of the South Division, at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22.
The winner takes on the winner of St. Paul Humboldt, the second team from the South, and Park Center, the third team from the North, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The final is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Anoka-Hennepin, the second team from the North, takes on Minneapolis South, the third seed from the South, in another quarterfinal. Dakota United, the first-place team from the South, faces Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville, the fourth team from the North.
The third-place game is at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, and the consolation games are at 9 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Saturday. All teams are guaranteed two games at state.
Juniors Nikki Dougan (forward) and Sam Roles (forward), sophomores Ava Hetteen (forward), Lucas Harper (goalie) and Marcus Brady (forward); freshmen Calvin Bauman (forward), Edgar Kinanga (defenseman) and Darius Larson (defenseman), eighth-graders Jayda Johnson (forward), Nick Johnson (forward) and Jose Estrada (forward) and seventh-graders Joshua Reis (forward), Micah Bomgardner (forward) and Santana Washington (forward) make up the roster.
Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound West had nine state titles and seven runner-up finishes since 1993. This season, the Robins finished 8-0-1 to make state.
