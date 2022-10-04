The Robbinsdale Area School District has reported a “swift” follow-up from Chanhassan athletics officials following a racist incident at a freshman football game against Robbinsdale Armstrong High School Sept. 29. According to a press release, the freshman players and coaches were subject to racial slurs by players from the opposing team.

A statement from District 281, published Sept. 30, reads as follows:

