The Robbinsdale Area School District has reported a “swift” follow-up from Chanhassan athletics officials following a racist incident at a freshman football game against Robbinsdale Armstrong High School Sept. 29. According to a press release, the freshman players and coaches were subject to racial slurs by players from the opposing team.
A statement from District 281, published Sept. 30, reads as follows:
“Last night, Sept. 29, the freshman football team from Robbinsdale Armstrong High School played the freshman team at Chanhassen High School. During the game, Armstrong players heard a number of racial slurs directed against them and their coaching staff by members of the opposing team.
“We acknowledge this racial incident has caused trauma to our freshman football team. The members of Armstrong’s team courageously took steps to confront the racism of opposing players, and we could not be prouder of how they handled the situation.
“Following the game, our coaches approached Chanhassen’s coaches to address the incident. Before 8 p.m. last night, Chanhassen’s Athletic Director Michael Bailey offered an apology and promised to address the incident.
The statement concluded: “We appreciate Chanhassen High School’s swift apology and their commitment to ensuring this incident doesn’t go unanswered.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.