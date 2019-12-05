p2 spt roc vball kohl
Cooper senior Maggie Kohl, pictured getting a dig in a match this season, was named to the first-team All-Metro West Conference.

 (Sun Post File Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Robbinsdale Cooper volleyball earned a first-team and an honorable mention All-Metro West Conference this season.

Senior Magdaline Kohl made it to the first team, and senior Jessica Schneider was an honorable mention.

Kohl was an outside hitter/middle blocker this season, and Schneider was a defensive specialist.

Kohl finished with 127 kills, 44 digs, 12 aces and 11 block (eight assisted), and Schneider had 120 digs.

