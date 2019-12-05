Robbinsdale Cooper volleyball earned a first-team and an honorable mention All-Metro West Conference this season.
Senior Magdaline Kohl made it to the first team, and senior Jessica Schneider was an honorable mention.
Kohl was an outside hitter/middle blocker this season, and Schneider was a defensive specialist.
Kohl finished with 127 kills, 44 digs, 12 aces and 11 block (eight assisted), and Schneider had 120 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.