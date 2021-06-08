Cooper softball earned three wins in 19 games this season, and that made for a tough draw in the 6AAA section playoffs.

The Hawks opened against Benilde-St. Margaret’s and fell 6-0 on June 1, and the season ended in a 10-0 loss to Orono on June 3.

Olivia Adams had the lone hit in the loss to BSM, and Emma Jennings and Olivia Thomas both reached base via walks.

Morgan Stromberg allowed six earned runs on eight hits and three walks in six innings, striking out one.

Stromberg allowed five earned runs on 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings against Orono, striking out six.

