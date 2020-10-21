Cooper girls soccer had a heartbreaking end to their 2020 season on Oct. 14 in a 2-1 loss at Spring Lake Park in overtime.
The Hawks finished 3-7-2 overall and were the No. 5 seed in the 5AA section.
Seniors AJ Jiron, Bella Grandbois, Jordyn Saddler, Anna Zieska, Olivia Adams, Jayla Reliford and Amalia Villalobos played in their final high school soccer match.
Cooper boys fall in 6AA quarterfinals
The Eighth-seeded Cooper boys soccer team fell 4-0 to top-seeded Wayzata in the 6AA section quaterfinals.
The Hawks finished 0-12 overall.
Seniors Wilson Recinos, Cyrus Jarjay, Abdirahman Mohamed, Henry Suah, Elias Abukar and Sam Dennis all played in their final high school soccer match.
