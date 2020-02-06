Cooper senior Evelyn Villalobos led the Nordic girls ski team Jan. 29 at Baker Park Reserve with a 12th-place finish.
Evelyn Villalobos finished in 36 minutes, 2.8 seconds to help the Hawks take fifth out of six teams with a 140. She finished the 5K classical pursuit in 19:44.7.
Junior Elley Smith was next in 31st place in 41:41.3 (22:43.2), and sophomore Morgan Stromberg took 38th in 43:36.8 (23:54.7).
Junior Amalia Villalobos finished the team scoring in 40th in 44:22.2 (24:12.1), and sophomore Claire Stromberg took 44th in 45:39.1 (24:37).
Chaska-Chanhassen won the meet with a 268, five points ahead of Bloomington. Ten of the top 17 skiers in the meet were from Chaska-Chanhassen and Bloomington. Bloomington sophomore Sierra Larson won the individual title in 31:52.5.
West leads short-handed boys
Cooper Nordic boys had just two skiers in the conference meet.
Junior William West finished 28th in 31:49.7 (16:52.7 (classical pursuit), and senior Cristobal Arana Torres was 46th in 40:04.8 (21:16.8 classical pursuit).
Chaska-Chanhassen topped Bloomington for the team title 272-264, and both teams accounted for 10 of the top 21 skiers in the meet. Bloomington sophomore Jonathan Clarke won the individual title in 26:01.5.
