Coming up

Cooper Nordic skiing travels to the 6A section meet Feb. 6 at Theodore Wirth Park. The top two teams and top six individuals not on an advancing team make state.

State is at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (girls) and 11:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. (boys) Thursday, Feb. 13, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.