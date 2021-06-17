Cooper girls track and field closed out the 2021 season in the 6AA section meet June 8 and 10 at Wayzata High School.
Senior Trophina Mentoe had the best finish for the Hawks with a 10th place in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 4 3/4 inches.
Junior Kaleah Phillips-Kelley, sophomores Neyamyah Matthews and DeMyah Driver and freshman Riel McKenzie were 12th in the 4x100 in 56.33 seconds.
Mentoe took 18th in the 200 in 27.96, and senior Grace Hambike was 24th in the 200 in 28.35. Hambike took 18th in the 400 in 1:06.15.
Eighth-grader Lauren Nordul had a PR throw of 24-8 3/4 in the shot put to take 22nd. Norful also took 27th in the discus (55-10).
Freshman Rovella Charles had a PR height of 4-5 to take 26th in the high jump and also took 33rd in the long jump (12-4 3/4). Freshman Leah deBryun finished 27th in the 400 with a PR time of 1:10.84, and sophomore Lucille Smit was 29th in the 800 in 3:35.62.
Freshman Becky Ochieng took 30th in the long jump with a PR distance of 12-11, and senior Hannah Stadie had a PR time of 1:19.91 in the 400 to take 32nd overall.
Phillips-Kelley finished 35th in the 200 in a PR time of 29.5. Junior Jocelyn Hernandez-Mendoza was 29th in the discus with PR throw of 44-1 and 32nd with a PR distance of 17-11 3/4.
Driver was 39th in the 100 with a PR time of 14.95, and McKenzie was 40th in the 100 with a PR time of 15.27.
