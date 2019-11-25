Cooper girls soccer senior Maeve Snapko and junior Bella Grandbois were both named to the first-team All-Metro West Conference team this season.

Senior Evelyn Villalobos and sophomore Clare Snapko also made the list as honorable mentions.

Maeve Snapko was a forward, and Grandbois played a combination of midfielder and forward. Villalobos was a midfielder, and Clare Snapko was a defenseman.

Together, they helped the Hawks have one of the best starts since moving to the Metro West. Cooper finished 7-8 and was a No. 5 seed in the 5AA section playoffs.

Grandbois finished with 11 goals and five assists, and Maeve Snapko had 10 goals and three assists. Clare Snapko added a goal and nine assists, and Villalobos had an assist.

